× Cirque returns to Wallingford for the holidays

WALLINGFORD — It’s not to early to be thinking about Christmas entertainment.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze brings its holiday show to Toyota Oakdale Theatre for four performances Friday December 7 through Sunday December 8. Tickets are on sale Friday July 19 at 10am.

The audience will experience over 300 costumes and 20 acts.

Broadway singers perform original music along with a new twist on seasonal favorites such as “Deck The Halls,” “Winter Wonderland” and “Jingle Bell Rock.” On the edge-of-your-seat feats are performed by toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread, carolers, Santa and colossal ornaments flying, balancing and stretching imaginations in this groundbreaking holiday stage spectacular. It’s “Las Vegas…meets family entertainment…meets musical theatre” touts the Boston Globe.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze is priced from $29 to $99 and will perform 4 shows at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre.

The performance schedule is:

Friday Dec 6 @ 7:30pm

Sat Dec 7 @ 2pm & 7pm

Sun Dec 8 @ 2pm.

Tickets are available at the Oakdale box office and at oakdale.com

For more information, visit: www.cirqueproductions.com