× Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island governors meet

WILLIMANTIC — Transportation, improved data sharing and renewable energy are some of the issues where the governors of Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island say they’ve found common ground, promising to work together.

The two Democrats and one Republican met Tuesday for two hours during a private lunch at Eastern Connecticut State University. The three say they found the meeting beneficial and agreed to meet again in Providence this fall.

The event was organized by Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut, a former businessman who said he believes developing personal relationships with Connecticut’s neighbors is important.

Lamont, Republican Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Democratic Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo all spoke of the challenges they face addressing transportation infrastructure needs. Raimondo urged Lamont not to give up on enacting electronic tolls.