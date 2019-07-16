What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

East Lyme investigating reports of an alligator in a local lake

File photo: Alligator at the edge of the water on South Padre Island, Texas.

EAST LYME — Officials are warning residents of the possibility of an alligator being in a local lake.

Town officials said that the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection  is investigating several calls reporting an alligator in Powers Lake in East Lyme.

Officials said the alligator is reported to be one foot in length.

If you see this reptile or have any information to share regarding this sighting, please call CT DEEP at 860-424-3333.

It is illegal to own an alligator in Connecticut.

