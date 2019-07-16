× Farmington man charged with embezzling campaign funds

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

FARMINGTON — William J. Baker was arrested on Tuesday and charged with embezzling more than $10,000.

He served as treasurer of a 2014 state Senate campaign, where he is accused of taking more than $10,000 in campaign funds for his personal use and filing false reports with the State Elections Enforcement Commission (SEEC) to cover up the thefts.

The 45-year-old, Farmington resident was arrested by inspectors from the Office of the Chief State’s Attorney on a warrant for one count of Larceny in the Second Degree.

This comes after the SEEC voted to move the case to the Chief State’s Attorney for criminal prosecution after a random audit detected irregularities in the campaign.

According to the warrant, William A. Wadsworth’s for Senate campaign had received state funds through the Citizens Election Find program.

Baker was Wadsworth campaign treasurer back in 2014. According to the arrest warrant, Baker’s former employer has been cooperating with the investigation. Wadsworth said that he had limited involvement in the campaign’s finances.

Baker is facing Larceny in the Second Degree which is punishable by one to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Baker was released on $10,000 non-surety bond. He is due back in Hartford Superior Court on July 25.