FOX61 EXCLUSIVE: Hartford resident angry at poor maintenance of Spring Grove Cemetery

HARTFORD – One man is fired up and asked for help after he found his brother’s cemetery a mess.

Chad Johnson’s life was cut short in a car accident in 2000. He was laid to rest at the Spring Grove Cemetery on Main Street.

As time went on, the back of the cemetery was in disarray. Chad’s brother, Stanley Johnson said a giant tree tumbled down and crushed some of the tombstones and monuments. There were layers of dirt and leaves that became thicker each day.

“It had to be at least about three feet probably,” said Johnson of Hartford.

With the help of another person, Johnson took matters into his own hands and cleaned it up himself.

“With shovels and tree trimmers and everything and I found it,” added Johnson.

It took Johnson almost three hours to remove all the dirt and shrubs only to find his brother’s monument buried underneath. For two years, Johnson said he has been trying to get ahold of the cemetery owner but has gotten no luck.

No one answered the door at the cemetery’s office. A call to the listed phone number for the cemetery management went to voicemail.

“Come on, they have family members that have passed away and everything too. How would you feel if your family member was out here buried with a whole bunch of rubble over it and stuff like that or whatever,” added Johnson.

Johnson said he planned on heading back to his brother’s monument on Friday to put up a fence with hopes it does not happen again.

FOX61 is still working to hear back from the cemetery’s management and will pass along any update.