Hostess Twinkies cereal reportedly on the way

Posted 9:15 PM, July 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:18PM, July 16, 2019

DES PLAINES, IL - APRIL 20: A Hostess Twinkies box from the Interstate Bakeries Corporation facility is seen April 20, 2005 in Des Plaines, Illinois. The Twinkie, an American icon and one of the nation's all-time favorite snack cakes, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this month. James A. Dewar created the beloved treat in 1930, while working as a Hostess bakery manager in Chicago. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Calling all Twinkies lovers.

Hostess is reportedly rolling out their most famous prized treat into cereal.

According to Comicbook.com, a mysterious Reddit source surfaced earlier Sunday of a new box design of a Twinkies based cereal.

No additional details are available on this reported cereal at the moment.

But in the meantime, several people online voiced their opinions:

Steve S: That’s a real bummer if these don’t have some sort of cream filling inside the cereal pieces. Otherwise, they’re not really derivative of a Twinkie at all.

Raspberry Zinger cereal sounds good to me. I’d buy it to try it.

Heather: You know what might be dubious to execute but I’d try regardless? Raspberry Zinger cereal. 🍴

