Juvenile escapes from Hartford Detention Center

HARTFORD — A 17-year-old was arrested after escaping from Hartford Juvenile Detention Center Saturday.

According to Connecticut State Police, the 17-year-old male kicked out a window on the second floor of the facility where he then jumped 30 feet out the window.

On Sunday, CT State Police said the male was located at this grandmothers house in Meriden.

The juvenile sustained injuries as a result of jumping out of the second floor window and was sent to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the male was then turned back over to the custody of Hartford Juvenile Detention Center.

According to CT State Police, the juvenile was facing burglary charges and is facing new charges such as escaping in the first degree.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.