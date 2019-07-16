× Listing of splash pads and pools across CT

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

Looking to cool off from the summer heat and have some fun with your kids? There are places all across Connecticut for you and your family to cool off this summer.

Have one that’s not listed? Email us here.

Bridgeport

Puglio Park

Splash pad, playground, sport fields, and picnic tables

3455 Madison Ave Bridgeport

For hours of operation and more information http://recplanet.com/ct/bridgeport/puglio-park

Success Park

Splash pad, playground, green space, and picnic tables

Granfield Ave, Bridgeport

For hours of operation and more information https://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341415/342231.aspx

Ellsworth Park

Splash pad, playground, and sport courts and fields

Ellsworth St, Bridgeport

For hours of operation and more information https://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341415/342231.aspx

Nob Hill Park

Splash pad, playground, and green space

115 Virginia Ave, Bridgeport

For hours of operation and more information https://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341415/342231.aspx

Went Field

Splash pad, sport courts and fields, and playground

Norman St, Bridgeport

For hours of operation and more information https://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341415/342231.aspx

Bristol

Rockwell Park

Outdoor swimming pool, splash pad, playground, green space, and sport fields

238 Jacobs St, Bristol

For hours of operation and more information https://www.bristolrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=13347

Page Park

Outdoor swimming pool, splash pad, playground, and green space

Dewit Dr, Bristol

For hours of operation and more information https://www.bristolrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=13340

Danbury

Lake Kenosia Park

Splash pad, playground, and green space

Christopher Columbus Ave, Danbury

For hours of operation and more information https://www.danbury-ct.gov/government/departments/parks/

Rogers Park

Splash pad, sport fields, and green space

Lions Way, Danbury

For hours of operation and more information https://www.danbury-ct.gov/government/departments/parks/

Highland Playground

Splash pad, playground, and green space

Highland Ave, Danbury

For hours of operation and more information https://www.danbury-ct.gov/government/departments/parks/

East Haven

Cosey Beach Park

Splash pad by the beach with picnic tables and playground

Cosey Beach Avenue East Haven

For hours of operation and more information https://www.townofeasthavenct.org/recreation

Old East Haven High School

Town pool

200 Tyler St, East Haven

For hours of operation and more information

https://www.townofeasthavenct.org/recreation/pages/town-pool-information

Hartford

Colt Park

Splash park, playground, and sport fields

106 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford

For hours of operation and more information http://hartfordct.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=14708

Keney Park

Splash pad, playground, and green space

280 Tower Ave, Hartford

For hours of operation and more information http://hartfordct.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=14769

Pope Park Pool

Outdoor pool, splash pad, sport fields, and playground

Pope Park Dr, Hartford

For hours of operation and more information http://hartfordct.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=14776

Goodwin Park Pool

Outdoor pool, splash pad, playground, and green space

341 South St, Hartford

For hours of operation and more information http://hartfordct.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=14747

Manchester

Globe Hollow Swimming Area

Swimming pool

100 Spring St, Manchester

For hours of operation and more information http://recreation1.townofmanchester.org/index.cfm/aquatic-facilities/

Milford

Eisenhower Park

Splash pad, playground, sport fields and courts, and walking trails

780 North St, Milford

For hours of operation and more information https://www.ci.milford.ct.us/home/news/eisenhower-park

New Haven

Ann Street Park

Splash pad and playground

Kossuth and West Street, New Haven

For hours of operation and more information https://www.newhavenct.gov/gov/depts/parks/facilities/splash_pads.htm

Ella B. Scantlebury Playground

Splash pad, playground, and green space

Webster Street, New Haven

For hours of operation and more information https://uri.yale.edu/programs/greenspace/groups/scantlebury-park

New Britain

Chesley Park

Splash pad, playground, and sport fields

95 Wildwood St, New Britain

For hours of operation and more information http://www.newbritainct.gov/about_nb/parks.htm

Willow Street Park

Splash pad, playground, and green space

43 Willow St, New Britain

For hours of operation and more information http://www.newbritainct.gov/about_nb/parks.htm

AW Stanley Park

Swimming pool, sport fields, and green spaces

2159 Stanley St, New Britain

For hours of operation and more information http://www.newbritainct.gov/about_nb/parks.htm

New London

Ocean Beach Park

Splash pad for kids 8 and younger

1225 Ocean Ave New London

For hours of operation and more information https://ocean-beach-park.com/

Norwalk

Calf Pasture Beach

Splash pad, beach, sport courts and courts

Parking fee

Calf Pasture Beach Road, Bristol

For hours of operation and more information https://www.norwalkct.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/3

Oakdale

The Dinosaur Place at Nature’s Art Village

40+ life-sized dinosaurs over 60 acres, with nature trails, a splash pad, and a dino-themed playground

Have to purchase a ticket

1650 Hartford-New London Turnpike, Oakdale

For hours of operation and more information https://naturesartvillage.com/the-dinosaur-place/

Old Saybrook

Kavanagh Park

Splash pad, playground, sport fields and courts, bathrooms, and picnic tables

5 Trask Rd, Old Saybrook

For hours of operation and more information https://oldsaybrookct.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=8308

Plainville

Paderewski Park

Splash pad, playground, green space with a pond, and sport fields

93 Cooke St, Plainville

For hours of operation and more information https://www.plainvillect.com/recreation-department/pages/splashpad-paderewski-park

Stamford

Scalzi Park

Splash pad, playground, green space, walking paths, and sport fields and courts

Bridge St, Stamford

For hours of operation and more information https://www.stamfordct.gov/city-parks/pages/scalzi-park-cubeta-stadium

Stratford

Longbrook Park

Splash pad, playground, reclaimed swamp with natural areas, and sport fields

103 Glendale Rd, Stratford

For hours of operation and more information http://www.townofstratford.com/content/39842/41702/default.aspx

Southington

Southington Memorial Park

Splash pad, outdoor pool, playground, and sport fields

Woodruff St, Southington

For hours of operation and more information http://www.southington.org/MemorialPark

Trumbull

Beach Memorial Park

Outdoor pool, splash pad, playground, and walking trails

48, Beach Memorial Rd, Trumbull

For hours of operation and more information http://www.trumbull-ct.gov/content/10623/10655/11003/

Tashua Pool

Outdoor pool with waterslide and diving board

50 Old Dike Rd, Trumbull

For hours of operation and more information http://www.trumbull-ct.gov/content/10633/20228/default.aspx

West Hartford

Wolcott Park

Splash pad, playground, nature trails, and sport fields

1341 New Britain Ave, West Hartford

For hours of operation and more information https://www.westhartfordct.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=30219

Kennedy Memorial Park

Splash pad, full-sized outdoor swimming pool, waterslide, playground, basketball courts, sport fields, and picnic spots

160 Oakwood Ave, West Hartford

For hours of operation and more information https://www.westhartfordct.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=30219

Fernridge Park and Pool

Splash pad, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, pond, and green space

567 Fern St, West Hartford

For hours of operation and more information https://www.westhartfordct.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=30219

Beachland Park

Splash pad, seasonal outdoor swimming pool, playground, green space

847 Quaker Ln S, West Hartford

For hours of operation and more information https://www.westhartfordct.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=30219

Windsor

Goslee Swimming Pool

Outdoor pool and splash pad

1 Mills Rd, Windsor

For hours of operation and more information https://townofwindsorct.com/recreation/facilities/goslee-pool/