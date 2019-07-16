Listing of splash pads and pools across CT
Story by Elizabeth Perkin
Looking to cool off from the summer heat and have some fun with your kids? There are places all across Connecticut for you and your family to cool off this summer.
Have one that’s not listed? Email us here.
Bridgeport
Puglio Park
Splash pad, playground, sport fields, and picnic tables
3455 Madison Ave Bridgeport
For hours of operation and more information http://recplanet.com/ct/bridgeport/puglio-park
Success Park
Splash pad, playground, green space, and picnic tables
Granfield Ave, Bridgeport
For hours of operation and more information https://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341415/342231.aspx
Ellsworth Park
Splash pad, playground, and sport courts and fields
Ellsworth St, Bridgeport
For hours of operation and more information https://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341415/342231.aspx
Nob Hill Park
Splash pad, playground, and green space
115 Virginia Ave, Bridgeport
For hours of operation and more information https://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341415/342231.aspx
Went Field
Splash pad, sport courts and fields, and playground
Norman St, Bridgeport
For hours of operation and more information https://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341415/342231.aspx
Bristol
Rockwell Park
Outdoor swimming pool, splash pad, playground, green space, and sport fields
238 Jacobs St, Bristol
For hours of operation and more information https://www.bristolrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=13347
Page Park
Outdoor swimming pool, splash pad, playground, and green space
Dewit Dr, Bristol
For hours of operation and more information https://www.bristolrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=13340
Danbury
Lake Kenosia Park
Splash pad, playground, and green space
Christopher Columbus Ave, Danbury
For hours of operation and more information https://www.danbury-ct.gov/government/departments/parks/
Rogers Park
Splash pad, sport fields, and green space
Lions Way, Danbury
For hours of operation and more information https://www.danbury-ct.gov/government/departments/parks/
Highland Playground
Splash pad, playground, and green space
Highland Ave, Danbury
For hours of operation and more information https://www.danbury-ct.gov/government/departments/parks/
East Haven
Cosey Beach Park
Splash pad by the beach with picnic tables and playground
Cosey Beach Avenue East Haven
For hours of operation and more information https://www.townofeasthavenct.org/recreation
Old East Haven High School
Town pool
200 Tyler St, East Haven
For hours of operation and more information
https://www.townofeasthavenct.org/recreation/pages/town-pool-information
Hartford
Colt Park
Splash park, playground, and sport fields
106 Wethersfield Ave, Hartford
For hours of operation and more information http://hartfordct.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=14708
Keney Park
Splash pad, playground, and green space
280 Tower Ave, Hartford
For hours of operation and more information http://hartfordct.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=14769
Pope Park Pool
Outdoor pool, splash pad, sport fields, and playground
Pope Park Dr, Hartford
For hours of operation and more information http://hartfordct.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=14776
Goodwin Park Pool
Outdoor pool, splash pad, playground, and green space
341 South St, Hartford
For hours of operation and more information http://hartfordct.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=14747
Manchester
Globe Hollow Swimming Area
Swimming pool
100 Spring St, Manchester
For hours of operation and more information http://recreation1.townofmanchester.org/index.cfm/aquatic-facilities/
Milford
Eisenhower Park
Splash pad, playground, sport fields and courts, and walking trails
780 North St, Milford
For hours of operation and more information https://www.ci.milford.ct.us/home/news/eisenhower-park
New Haven
Ann Street Park
Splash pad and playground
Kossuth and West Street, New Haven
For hours of operation and more information https://www.newhavenct.gov/gov/depts/parks/facilities/splash_pads.htm
Ella B. Scantlebury Playground
Splash pad, playground, and green space
Webster Street, New Haven
For hours of operation and more information https://uri.yale.edu/programs/greenspace/groups/scantlebury-park
New Britain
Chesley Park
Splash pad, playground, and sport fields
95 Wildwood St, New Britain
For hours of operation and more information http://www.newbritainct.gov/about_nb/parks.htm
Willow Street Park
Splash pad, playground, and green space
43 Willow St, New Britain
For hours of operation and more information http://www.newbritainct.gov/about_nb/parks.htm
AW Stanley Park
Swimming pool, sport fields, and green spaces
2159 Stanley St, New Britain
For hours of operation and more information http://www.newbritainct.gov/about_nb/parks.htm
New London
Ocean Beach Park
Splash pad for kids 8 and younger
1225 Ocean Ave New London
For hours of operation and more information https://ocean-beach-park.com/
Norwalk
Calf Pasture Beach
Splash pad, beach, sport courts and courts
Parking fee
Calf Pasture Beach Road, Bristol
For hours of operation and more information https://www.norwalkct.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/3
Oakdale
The Dinosaur Place at Nature’s Art Village
40+ life-sized dinosaurs over 60 acres, with nature trails, a splash pad, and a dino-themed playground
Have to purchase a ticket
1650 Hartford-New London Turnpike, Oakdale
For hours of operation and more information https://naturesartvillage.com/the-dinosaur-place/
Old Saybrook
Kavanagh Park
Splash pad, playground, sport fields and courts, bathrooms, and picnic tables
5 Trask Rd, Old Saybrook
For hours of operation and more information https://oldsaybrookct.myrec.com/info/facilities/details.aspx?FacilityID=8308
Plainville
Paderewski Park
Splash pad, playground, green space with a pond, and sport fields
93 Cooke St, Plainville
For hours of operation and more information https://www.plainvillect.com/recreation-department/pages/splashpad-paderewski-park
Stamford
Scalzi Park
Splash pad, playground, green space, walking paths, and sport fields and courts
Bridge St, Stamford
For hours of operation and more information https://www.stamfordct.gov/city-parks/pages/scalzi-park-cubeta-stadium
Stratford
Longbrook Park
Splash pad, playground, reclaimed swamp with natural areas, and sport fields
103 Glendale Rd, Stratford
For hours of operation and more information http://www.townofstratford.com/content/39842/41702/default.aspx
Southington
Southington Memorial Park
Splash pad, outdoor pool, playground, and sport fields
Woodruff St, Southington
For hours of operation and more information http://www.southington.org/MemorialPark
Trumbull
Beach Memorial Park
Outdoor pool, splash pad, playground, and walking trails
48, Beach Memorial Rd, Trumbull
For hours of operation and more information http://www.trumbull-ct.gov/content/10623/10655/11003/
Tashua Pool
Outdoor pool with waterslide and diving board
50 Old Dike Rd, Trumbull
For hours of operation and more information http://www.trumbull-ct.gov/content/10633/20228/default.aspx
West Hartford
Wolcott Park
Splash pad, playground, nature trails, and sport fields
1341 New Britain Ave, West Hartford
For hours of operation and more information https://www.westhartfordct.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=30219
Kennedy Memorial Park
Splash pad, full-sized outdoor swimming pool, waterslide, playground, basketball courts, sport fields, and picnic spots
160 Oakwood Ave, West Hartford
For hours of operation and more information https://www.westhartfordct.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=30219
Fernridge Park and Pool
Splash pad, seasonal outdoor pool, playground, pond, and green space
567 Fern St, West Hartford
For hours of operation and more information https://www.westhartfordct.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=30219
Beachland Park
Splash pad, seasonal outdoor swimming pool, playground, green space
847 Quaker Ln S, West Hartford
For hours of operation and more information https://www.westhartfordct.gov/civicax/filebank/blobdload.aspx?BlobID=30219
Windsor
Goslee Swimming Pool
Outdoor pool and splash pad
1 Mills Rd, Windsor
For hours of operation and more information https://townofwindsorct.com/recreation/facilities/goslee-pool/