× Man arrested for allegedly abusing dog in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN — Police said they arrested Christopher Vantull and charged him with cruelty to animals for allegedly abusing his dog.

New Britain Police Department said on April 12, they were dispatched to 37 Bassett Street for a verbal domestic.

Police said the incident involved Vantull, the owner of a pitbull named “Socks”, and another tenant.

“The tenant was upset that Vantull was allowing the dog to urinate and defecate inside the residence,” police said. “No action was taken at that time however, officers on scene noted the dog cowered when the owner came near it.”

Two days after, police said a New Britain Animal Control Officer followed up on the case and discovered that Vantull relinquished Socks to a rescue group in New Haven.

Police added, “Upon contacting the New Haven rescue group, the ACO was advised that Socks was turned over with some visible injuries. The rescue group concerned for the dog’s well being scheduled an appointment with a veterinarian.”

Police said the veterinarian subsequently concluded that Socks had multiple fractures consistent with blunt force trauma.​

Police said Vantull told New Britain ACO that he struck the dog once by accident and another time when he disciplined the animal.

Police said the injuries were confirmed by two separate veterinarians to be consistent with abuse.

Vantull was arrested Friday by warrant for cruelty to animals and was held on $100,000 bond. Vantull posted bond and is due in court on July 25th.