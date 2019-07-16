× New court documents reveal more about the search for Jennifer Dulos

STAMFORD — Jennifer Dulos’s family filed a motion for default after her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his company, the Fore Group, Inc., failed to appear at a deposition last Wednesday.

The notice of that deposition was given to his attorney almost two weeks before the scheduled date, according to court documents, and this is the second time he and his company have failed to appear at a deposition related to the case, which involves the estate of Jennifer’s late father, Hilliard Farber.

Meanwhile, the search warrants executed during the statewide investigation into the disappearance of Jennifer remain sealed for 90 days by a superior court judge.

The New Canaan mother of five hasn’t been seen since Friday, May 24th, when she dropped her children off at school. She was reported missing that evening, around the same time Fotis and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were caught on video dropping garbage bags into bins along Albany Avenue in Hartford, according to arrest warrants. Police said at least two of those bags contained items with Jennifer’s blood on them.

Fotis and Troconis are both free on bond, facing charges of tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in connection with the missing person case.

Fotis’s attorney, Norm Pattis, said the custody battle over the five Dulos children is very complex and he is working on sorting it out.

Fotis’s defense team is planning on filing a motion to discovery of Jennifer’s medical records, as well as a motion to dismiss, by early next week.