Section of I-395 to close this weekend

WATERFORD — A section of Interstate 395 will close Friday for scheduled roadwork.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it will be closing a portion of I-395 southbound over Route 85 in Waterford to facilitate rehabilitation of the bridge.

The closure is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 19, at 6:00 p.m., and will reopen to traffic on Monday, July 29, at 6:00 p.m.

I-395 southbound at the Exit 2 interchange will be rerouted down the Exit 2 off-ramp. Traffic will be able to cross Route 85 through the intersection via signal light to access I-395 southbound via the on-ramp at the same intersection. The detour route using the off-ramp and on-ramp will be posted with the necessary signage to guide traffic around the project work site. The ramps will be modified during the closures to carry two lanes of traffic each during the diversions. Local access to and from Exit 2 will not be possible during the diversions.

Route 85 will remain open in both directions during the closure of I-395. However, traffic is expected to be heavily impacted. Drivers are urged to follow the posted diversion route to minimize the traffic impacts at the project location.