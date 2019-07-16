Tracking storms for Wednesday

[ooyala player_id=”3c1df42a0ea4920b9489cfaaf8aec88″ auto=”true” width=”1920″ height=”1080″ pcode=”U1YjUyOne3j1WfsytePVfLsfvesn

While the humidity will rise a little bit, it still won’t be too steamy out there.

Wednesday is a different story, however. The humidity will surge as moisture from once tropical storm Barry moves in. That moisture will also help trigger scattered showers and storms Wednesday afternoon through the day on Thursday.

On Friday the rain moves out but the steamy stuff sticks around. Temperatures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday may all go well into the 90s, and heat index values could be topping 100 with the humidity factored in!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, rising humidity and warm temperatures. Lows: 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, very warm and humid. Chance scattered afternoon showers/storms. High: 90.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, warm and very humid with showers and thunderstorms: Highs: mid-upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High: Low-mid 90s. Heat index near or above 100.

SATURDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High temperatures: 94-99 with heat indices 100+

SUNDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs: Low-mid 90s. Feels like 100+

Follow our weather team on Facebook!

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli

And on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Rachel Piscitelli