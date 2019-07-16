Ucal McKenzie Breakaway Foundation Clinic in Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Defending against the heat, kids at the Ucal McKenzie Breakaway Foundation clinic making a fast break to the water stand.

The foundation was started 10-years-ago in Boston by Suzanne McKenzie after she lost her husband, Ucal. Ucal passed away of sudden cardiac arrest on the field when he was playing a game. He was very involved with the city youth and soccer.

The goal is to empower kids to step off the sidelines and into the score box.

McKenzie explaining, “Soccer is such a great platform to get kids excited and getting jazzed about getting out and being active and healthy and one thing we sneak in there too is a really great health component.”

The kids participating in the clinic not to bothered by the heat, just taking a few more water breaks.

Most of the events for the foundation occur during the summer and with sponsors like "Just Water", they’re staying hydrated “Jayden Smith's just water is a sponsor and they are keeping us hydrated this week and we are taking plenty of breaks” said McKenzie.

The clinic also has hydration classes stressing the importance of drinking water and staying healthy.