7 children treated for heat at Newington parks department camp

NEWINGTON — At least seven children were treated for problems from the heat at a summer camp program Wednesday.

Newington Parks and Recreation posted to their Facebook page:

Some children fell sick due to dehydration and heat. They were professionally taken care of by an ambulance service. Seven children were transported to the hospital when necessary. We want all parents to know that you would have already been contacted by us if your child was sick. Therefore, please be assured that if you were not contacted by us, your child is fine. We had about 900 children in attendance today. We did take several precautions. We are in constant contact with our professional town weather service. We have purchased several water spray misters for the children and they were placed strategically around the park. We rented more tents than we have ever had in 38 years. This provided great shade cover and reduced the temperatures about ten degrees. Over 30 picnic tables were purchased and placed under the tents. Many igloo water jugs were purchased and filled with ice water and placed all around the park for hydration purposes. Our EMS service erected a cooling misting tent for everyone to use. A water slide was inflated which allowed the children to slide into a pool of water to cool off. The swimming pool was open for free admission. The showers were also available to provide instant cooling relief. Five large air conditioned rooms in the town hall were provided to all the participants to cool off and get out of the heat. Many of the visiting town parks and recreation departments decided to load their buses and go home. The Churchill Park campers entering grades 4 through 8 were transported to Newington High School and are now in the air-conditioned cafeteria where they can be picked up at the end of the day. Mill Pond campers entering Kindergarten through grade 3 are currently in air conditioned rooms in the Mortensen Community Center and will be going to Mill Pond pool this afternoon. All Mill Pond campers can be picked up at the Mill Pond Pool area. In the event of inclement thunder and lightning storms, parents will be notified if the pick up location changes. We wish to thank the Newington Emergency Medical Service, the Newington Police Department and the Newington Recreation Staff for all of their help dealing with this heat wave.