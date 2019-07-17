× Bethel PD: Man arrested and charged with sexual assault

BETHEL — Police said they arrested Nathan Shupp and charged him with sexual assault.

Bethel Police said the arrested stems from an investigation into a complaint made by a 10-year-old old victim.

Police said the 10-year-old reported that Shupp had inappropriate contact with the intimate parts of the victim’s body in the form of groping while he was acting in the capacity of the victim’s babysitter.

Police said the alleged incidents occurred at Shupp’s Bethel residence while he was watching the child.

Shupp is charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree and two counts of risk of injury to a minor and is being held on a $50,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Thursday.