Body found in Naugatuck River in Torrington, no foul play suspected

TORRINGTON — Torrington police say they are working to recover a body found floating in the Naugatuck River.

Police say they were called to a section of the water near Riverside Avenue on Wednesday morning.

A dive team was dispatched to help bring the body to shore.

Police say they believe the person was a white man in his 30s with no foul play suspected.