‘Bring back the double!’: Popsicle issues challenge thanks to Justin Bieber

A tweet from singer Justin Bieber lead Popsicle (the brand, not the noun) to issue a direct challenge to Twitter on Tuesday.

The objective? Get a tweet to 100k retweets, and they’ll bring back the nostalgic double pops!

A limited batch has landed – but for 100K retweets we’ll bring back the Double Pop fun for everyone. Who’s in? RT this tweet & we’ll alert you on 7/23 with the results. #BringBackTheDouble pic.twitter.com/lAPrsuUWcO — Popsicle® (@Popsicle) July 16, 2019

The pops are getting harder and harder to find in grocery stores these days, and Justin Bieber took to Twitter to voice his frustration, which led the company to reply.

Popsicle teased they had a limited batch, but would bring back the double pops for everyone if the tweet reached 100k retweets by July 23rd.

Can Justin Bieber be the savior of our favorite nostalgic summertime treat? Only time will tell.