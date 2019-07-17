What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

‘Bring back the double!’: Popsicle issues challenge thanks to Justin Bieber

Posted 12:36 PM, July 17, 2019, by

A tweet from singer Justin Bieber lead Popsicle (the brand, not the noun) to issue a direct challenge to Twitter on Tuesday.

The objective? Get a tweet to 100k retweets, and they’ll bring back the nostalgic double pops!

The pops are getting harder and harder to find in grocery stores these days, and Justin Bieber took to Twitter to voice his frustration, which led the company to reply.

Popsicle teased they had a limited batch, but would bring back the double pops for everyone if the tweet reached 100k retweets by July 23rd.

Can Justin Bieber be the savior of our favorite nostalgic summertime treat? Only time will tell.

 

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.