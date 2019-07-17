2-alarm blaze rips through multi-family Meriden home
MERIDEN — Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Meriden.
The multi-family home suffered extensive damage to the second and third floors.
The fire was immediately called a 2-alarm, and mutual aid crews were brought in from Berlin, Southington, and Wallingford, along with a volunteer fire crew.
It took 20-25 minutes to knockdown.
Everyone was accounted for, and no injuries were reported.
A small puppy was rescued from the flames.
41.537695 -72.795564