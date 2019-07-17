What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

2-alarm blaze rips through multi-family Meriden home

Posted 5:39 AM, July 17, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:35AM, July 17, 2019

MERIDEN — Fire crews are on the scene of a two-alarm fire in Meriden.

The multi-family home suffered extensive damage to the second and third floors.

The fire was immediately called a 2-alarm, and mutual aid crews were brought in from Berlin, Southington, and Wallingford, along with a volunteer fire crew.

It took 20-25 minutes to knockdown.

Everyone was accounted for, and no injuries were reported.

A small puppy was rescued from the flames.

 

 

