Dulos seeks estranged wife's medical records

STAMFORD — The legal team for Fotis Dulos has filed a motion seeking his estranged wife’s medical records.

Fotis Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, filed a motion Wednesday in Stamford Superior Court requesting copies of recent blood tests and other medical data from his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis have been charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence, both have pleaded not guilty.

The motion asks for the records “to evaluate whether Ms. Dulos, alarmed by her diagnosis and fearing that she might be able to raise the children on her own, took steps to cause her own disappearance in such a way as to raise suspicions about Mr. Dulos.”

The motion goes on to say “The defendant contends that evaluation of these records is necessary to prepare a defense, and claims the right to review them under the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution.”