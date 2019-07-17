What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Enfield pair going deep for shark conservation

Posted 11:08 PM, July 17, 2019, by

ENFIELD – From Great Whites to Tigers,  John Langlois, owner of Enfield Scuba, has been face to face with all types of sharks, it’s become a passion.

Langlois, who has been diving for four decades, is on a mission of sorts with fellow diver and instructor Laura Seese. The two divers have been certified by PADI – The Professional Association of Dive Instructors – to teach Shark conservation. “They are really important in keeping a balance in our environment,” said Seese, who added, “we talk about the importance of Sharks, their environment, and different things about their history.”

The two instructors will bring a group of 22 fellow divers to Tahiti on Thursday, another opportunity to help spread their message about the need to preserve Sharks in our oceans.

Langlois said, “this is a passion and it’s a very majestic species and we just can’t get enough Sharks.”

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.