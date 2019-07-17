Enfield pair going deep for shark conservation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ENFIELD – From Great Whites to Tigers, John Langlois, owner of Enfield Scuba, has been face to face with all types of sharks, it’s become a passion.

Langlois, who has been diving for four decades, is on a mission of sorts with fellow diver and instructor Laura Seese. The two divers have been certified by PADI – The Professional Association of Dive Instructors – to teach Shark conservation. “They are really important in keeping a balance in our environment,” said Seese, who added, “we talk about the importance of Sharks, their environment, and different things about their history.”

The two instructors will bring a group of 22 fellow divers to Tahiti on Thursday, another opportunity to help spread their message about the need to preserve Sharks in our oceans.

Langlois said, “this is a passion and it’s a very majestic species and we just can’t get enough Sharks.”