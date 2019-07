× Fire reported in New Haven restaurant

NEW HAVEN — New Haven fire crews are currently working a fire at a restaurant located at 7 Elm Street in New Haven.

Officials believe the fire started at the KUMO Hibachi Steakhouse on the first floor of a four-story building with apartments above.

A firefighter was seen being treated by paramedics before leaving in an ambulance.

This is a developing story.

A firefighter was treated by paramedics and placed inside an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/Zu5hsCuMWm — Lissette Nuñez (@LissetteNunezTV) July 17, 2019