Heat and humidity dominate Wednesday, tracking rain and storms for the evening

The humidity is here and it won't be leaving anytime soon.

The heat and humidity combination will make today "feel like" the middle to upper 90s. The moisture from once tropical storm Barry will also help trigger scattered showers and storms later this afternoon, continuing tonight and into Thursday. Initially storms will be hit-or-miss this afternoon, but they'll become more numerous and widespread in the evening and overnight hours. There is a chance for a few strong or severe storms with damaging winds and torrential downpours. But we're not expecting widespread organized severe weather.

Thursday will be cooler with more clouds and scattered showers and storms around. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

On Friday the rain moves out but the steamy stuff sticks around. Temperatures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday may all go well into the 90s, and heat index values could be topping 100 with the humidity factored in!

FORECAST DETAILS:

TODAY: Hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers and storms. Some could be strong-severe. Storms are more numerous at night High: 90. Feels like mid-upper 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs: mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High: Low-mid 90s. Feels like near 100+ (heat index)

SATURDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High temperatures: 94-99 with heat indices 100-115

SUNDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs: Low-mid 90s. Feels like 100+

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Chance for a shower/storm. High: Near 90.

