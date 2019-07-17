Daytrippers: Island getaway, Hummock Island Oyster Farm Tours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTPORT– The trip begins with a short boat trip to a small house on Sherwood Mill Pond, and the middle of the pond is the center of the experience.

Oyster Farming has been in their family for more than a century and Jeff Northrop and, son, Jeff, began Hummock Island Oyster Farm Tours last year.

Captain Jeff, as he is called – the elder Northrop – said, “the tours lasts about 90 minutes, we do a historical talk about oystering and the house and the beginnings of the town of Westport.”

The house where visitors spend most of the tour has sat in the center pond since the mid 1800’s and photo ops are encouraged.

“If you want to find out what our town looked like in 1847, this is what it looked like,” Northrop said. Son, Jeff added, “this is unique… when people leave here they have a real story.”

Shucking and eating the fresh oysters are all part of the experience.

Hummock Island Oyster Farm Tours runs through the Summer and into as late as November. Click here to find out more information on the tours.