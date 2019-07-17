Middlebury pool-goers try to beat the heat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEBURY -- With temperatures in the 90s, splashing around in the pool might be one of the only ways people in Connecticut are finding success in cooling off.

Susan Jones, the owner of Edgewood Pool and Tennis Club in Middlebury said this summer has been one of the busiest in recent memory because of all the hot summer days.

“We’ve got moms who never go into the pool going into the pool now,” said Jones. “We’ve got water everywhere. We’ve got water coolers, we’ve got water fountains.”

From water fun to hanging out in the shade, cooling efforts were underway in Middlebury on Wednesday afternoon. But some people are embracing the heat without any water in sight.

“We’re going to the park,” said Mariah Joy, who planned to brave the weather with her little cousin, Faith, at a park in Newtown. “We’ll drink water and take breaks.”