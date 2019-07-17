× Northfork bison burgers and bison ground being recalled

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

ST. LEONARD, QUEBEC– Northfork Bison Distributions Inc. is recalling its bison burgers and bison ground as they could have been contaminated with E. coli.

The recall impacts the company’s most common product, Bison Burgers that come in a blue box with the Northfork Bison logo prominently displayed.

The recalled products were distributed across Eastern and Central U.S. to institutions and retail outlets.

The products were produced between February 22 through April 30. If customers have purchased the Bison Burgers with an expiration date up to October 8, 2020 the company urges customers to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Illnesses have been reported. The number and extent of these illnesses are currently under investigation. This form of E. coli may cause diarrhea illness.

Consumers with questions may contact Northfork Bison Distributions Inc. at 1-888-422-0623.

For more information from the FDA click here.