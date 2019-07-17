What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

PD: Injured man found in Old Lyme woods

Posted 9:56 PM, July 17, 2019

Story written: Julia Matter 

OLD LYME —  A hiker assisted in the rescue of an injured man in the paths near Meetinghouse Lane Wednesday evening.

According to Connecticut State Police Troop F, around 4:49 p.m., a woman reported that her husband went for a bike ride around 11 a.m., and hadn’t return.

Soon after,  the husband was reported missing, police said a hiker alerted them of an injured male in the paths near Meetinghouse Lane.

Officials were able to locate the man and carry him out of the woods and get him the medical attention he needed.

It is unknown if the man found was the husband reported missing.

No other details were released.

