× PD: Man seriously injured in Hartford stabbing; suspect in custody

HARTFORD — Police are investigating a stabbing incident that left one man seriously injured Wednesday afternoon.

Hartford Police Department said the stabbing took place at 43 Neslon Street. Police said a suspect was located and is now in custody.

FOX61 has a crew heading to the scene and will provide updates as soon as they become available.

Suspect located several blocks away, and is now in custody from domestic violence stabbing incident. -Lt. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) July 17, 2019