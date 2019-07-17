× PD: Southington man dies after tree limb falls onto car in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Police said a man has died after a tree limb fell onto his car at 3595 Park Avenue Wednesday night.

Fairlfield Police Department said around 5:15 p.m., Fairfield Emergency Communications received a report of a large tree limb landing on a vehicle injuring the driver.

Police said when they arrived, Jarrod Marotto, 22, of Southington, was unconscious in the driver seat.

Marotto was transported to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff, police said.

“Further investigation revealed that Jarrod was driving southbound on Park Avenue when a large limb from a Cottonwood tree was struck by lightning and fell striking the vehicle and Jarrod on the driver side,” police said.

Police said Marotto was the only occupant in the vehicle.

This case is currently under investigation by the Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

No other details were released.

This is the second tree limb related death in Fairfield in the last three weeks. On June 30, David Schmerzler was killed when a tree limb fell on to his car while he was driving on Sturges Highway.