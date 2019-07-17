× Thompson man charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting Massachusetts girl

WEBSTER, Mass. — A Thompson man has been arrested for sexually assaulting and kidnapping a girl from Massachusetts.

Officials said Joshua Besaw, 35, of Thompson was arrested Wednesday on a federal criminal complaint. Besaw with kidnapping, transportation of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

Besaw appeared in court in Hartford Wednesday.

Officials said on May 31, Besaw encountered a 12-year-old girl at a park in Webster, Massachusetts, and lured her to enter his vehicle. Besaw, who identified himself as “Chuck,” then drove the girl to a wooded area in Thompson, where he sexually assaulted her. After the assault, Besaw drove the girl to Dudley, Massachusetts, and dropped her in a neighborhood that was unfamiliar to her. The girl then borrowed a phone from a stranger to contact her parents who picked her up and brought her to the police station to report the incident. Later that day, a sexual assault examination of the victim was conducted at a medical facility.

Webster Police with help from the Connecticut State Police,reviewed surveillance video collected from numerous residences and businesses in Connecticut and Massachusetts.

On July 10 investigators picked up cigarette butts that Besaw had discarded. Officials said DNA evidence collected from the discarded cigarette butts matched DNA evidence collected from the girl.