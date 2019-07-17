× You can win a stay in ‘The Brady Bunch’ house

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

If you grew up watching the television show ‘The Brady Bunch’ and want a chance to stay in the iconic house, now is your chance.

HGTV announced back in November 2018 that they were going to restore the house to its 1970’s glory.

The house remodel is now complete and they want to give one lucky fan the chance to stay in the beloved home.

From now till September 11 at 5 p.m. ET you can enter for your chance to stay in ‘The Brady Bunch’ home. All you have to do is submit your grooviest, most creative 30 to 90 second video that lets them know why you deserve to win.

HGTV will narrow it down to the top 9 and then open it up to the public to vote for their favorite.

The winner will get to stay at ‘The Brady Bunch’ house from Dec.9 to the 15. It comes with coach roundtrip airfare for the winner and up to six guests, a curated LA tourist experience, and $25,000 cash. The eight runner-ups will each be awarded $500.

HGTV will be airing ‘A Very Brady Renovation’ this fall on their network with the original Brady siblings and HGTV hosts and designers.Click here to enter the contest!