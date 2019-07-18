× Annual Newington Extravaganza reducing hours due to extreme heat

NEWINGTON — Newington’s Department of Recreation said it’s reducing the hours of the 38th annual “Life. Be In It. Extravaganza” at Mill Pond Park Saturday.

Most of the activities will be delayed until 5 p.m., in order to prevent any heat illnesses. Seven kids had to be sent to the hospital Wednesday after getting sick from the heat at another Newington park.

They are expected to be okay.

Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, William DeMaio released the following statement: