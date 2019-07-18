Annual Newington Extravaganza reducing hours due to extreme heat
NEWINGTON — Newington’s Department of Recreation said it’s reducing the hours of the 38th annual “Life. Be In It. Extravaganza” at Mill Pond Park Saturday.
Most of the activities will be delayed until 5 p.m., in order to prevent any heat illnesses. Seven kids had to be sent to the hospital Wednesday after getting sick from the heat at another Newington park.
They are expected to be okay.
Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, William DeMaio released the following statement:
“We hope everyone understand the public safety issues that we are facing. We hope that you will come and join the Newington Parks and Recreation Family at Mill Pond Park Saturday evening for a night of family fun. Thank you for your cooperation. For more information please call the Newington Parks and Recreation 24 hour Life. Be in it. program information hotline at 860-665-8686.”