Cooler but still humid Thursday, lingering showers

Yesterday's thunderstorms with heavy downpours didn't help break the humidity at all!

Temperatures will be cooler, but very humid with more clouds and scattered showers/downpours today. It won't rain all day long but a shower could pop up at any time. High temperatures will be in the 70s to near 80 degrees.

After today, it's back to the brutal heat. On Friday the rain moves out but the steamy stuff sticks around. Temperatures on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday may all go well into the 90s, and heat index values could be topping 100 with the humidity factored in!

TODAY: Mostly cloudy, humid, cooler with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs: mid 70s - near 80 degrees.

TONIGHT: Slow clearing. Lows: 60s.

FRIDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High: Low-mid 90s. Feels like near 100+ (heat index)

SATURDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. High temperatures: 94-99 with heat indices 100-115

SUNDAY: Hazy, hot and humid. Highs: Low-mid 90s. Feels like 100+

MONDAY: Hot and humid. Chance for a shower/storm. High: Near 90.

TUESDAY: Not as humid. High: 84

