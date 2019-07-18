× Get ready for another busy weekend in Hartford

HARTFORD — There’s a lot going on this summer in Hartford and this coming weekend is no exception.

There is a Florida Georgia Line concert at Xfinity Theater Friday evening. Upwards of 70,000 people are expected to attend the 28th annual Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz in Bushnell Park from Friday through Sunday. Cirque du Soleil has a show at 8 pm on Friday and Hartford Athletic Soccer plays Saturday night.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation suggests that people take the train or the bus without driving and parking in the capital city.

“We’re looking at another event-filled summer weekend, so we’ve added service and capacity to meet the needs of our customers,” said CTDOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti. “It was satisfying to see so many people enjoy the convenience of the Hartford Line trains and CTfastrak buses to get to and from Hartford last weekend. We’re hoping to see similar ridership numbers this weekend, if not more, with the annual free jazz festival taking place so close to Hartford Union Station.”