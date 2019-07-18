Hartford leaders poised to stay ahead of heatwave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — With a string of days nearing or eclipsing the triple digits, Hartford city leaders are doubling down on safety and preparation.

Between concerts, the Hartford Jazz Festival, and a Hartford Athletic home game at Dillon Stadium on Saturday, Mayor Luke Bronin said he expects upward of 50 thousand visitors to enjoy city events despite the summer swelter.

“We want to make sure everyone knows there’s another weekend of activity and energy coming, but we also want everyone to know that’s it’s going to be a very hot weekend.”

Bronin, along with fire chief Reginald Freeman said extra first-responders will be at the ready. Cooling centers will be open around the city, as well as public libraries, where people can come in for water and refuge from the sun.

“Don’t over exert yourself,” Freeman said. “If you don’t have to go outside, stay where there is an air-conditioned area.”

City staffers stressed that all pools and splash pads will be open but shouldn’t be visited after hours.