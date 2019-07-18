× Michelle Troconis due back in court Thursday morning

STAMFORD — Michelle Troconis, the girlfriend of missing Jennifer Dulos’ estranged husband, is back in court Thursday morning to appear before a judge.

She has appeared in court several times in the last few weeks after pleading not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution.

According to court records, around the same time Jennifer was reported missing in late-May, two people matching the description of both Fotis and Michelle were seen making more than 30 stops, dropping off trash bags into bins in Hartford.

Police said at least two of those bags contained items with Jennifer’s DNAon them.

Michelle recently asked the court to travel to New York, and she asked that Fotis be prohibited from contacting her. Both requests were granted.

Today’s hearing is set for 10 a.m.