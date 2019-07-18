What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Naugatuck P.D. shuts down park due to vandalism 

July 18, 2019

Story by Glenn Kittle

NAUGATUCK — Police have decided to shut down the Platts Mill River Park area due to vandalism.

Police announced the closing Thursday morning  after a large group of people went through the park to gain access to the river. As they went through they littered and vandalized the river area.

The Naugatuck police department is calling on a community clean-up effort in an attempt to shorten the closure.

Police told park visitors that the river is not safe to swim in and asked the public to try and keep the park as clean as possible.

The Platts Mill River access will be closed through the weekend. Additional closures will be made at a later time.

