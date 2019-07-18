New Haven PD trying to identify mom whose child was found alone on street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN — Police in New Haven are trying to identify the mother whose baby allegedly wandered off into a busy New Haven Street.

Captain Anthony Duff told FOX61 just before 1 p.m.,a DCF worker driving down busy Quinnipiac Avenue spotted an unsupervised child. The state worker stayed with the baby and called police.

Before police got on scene, the mother snatched the child front the DCF workers arms and brought them back inside the Quinnipiac Gardens apartments.

Jeremy Leblanc lives in apartments and said, “If she’s as young as they say, 18 months then she shouldn’t even be outside. It’s not a good neighborhood for children to be outside at all. It’s a main road, Route 8 is right there. God forbid if she didn’t get snatched she would have gotten hit.”

Neighbors report the child was nearly hit by a car. No charges have been filed yet. Police are still trying to identify the mother.

