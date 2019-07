× New Haven police investigating report of a baby in the road

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police officers are searching for a baby on Quinnipiac Avenue.

An eyewitness said his friend saw a baby run into the road and then saw a woman wearing leopard print take the baby and leave.

The incident happened in the area of 1299 Quinnipiac Ave.

This is a developing story.

We’ll bring you the latest from the scene on @FOX61News at 4 pic.twitter.com/dQmNThOU0R — Samara Abramson (@Samara_Abramson) July 18, 2019