New Haven prepares for ‘dangerous’ heat this weekend

NEW HAVEN -- The city of New Haven is gearing up for the sweltering weekend with a detailed plan to beat the heat and keep all residents safe.

On Tuesday afternoon, New Haven city officials responded to the projected weekend weather of dangerously high temperatures.

“New Haven is prepared with cooling centers, splash pads, extended pool hours and more,” said New Haven Mayor Toni Harp.

“This weather is probably some of the toughest weather based on heat and humidity that we’ve seen since 2012,” said Rick Fontana, director of emergency operations in New Haven. “We want to make sure people are hydrated, people are aware of the conditions.”

Fontana said the city is prepared for feels-like temperatures of 110 degrees Fahrenheit with a concert on the green scheduled for this weekend. Officials said it is important to look out for the vulnerable: the elderly, children, people with medical conditions and pets.

“Drink plenty of water, liquids, avoid alcohol and caffeine,” said Migdalia Castro, director of elderly services. “Wear appropriate clothing, lightweight and loose-fitting.”

In the meantime, from elderly services to homeless services, city officials say the will not rest until the hot weekend weather comes to an end.

“All the shelters will remain open throughout the day so clients can go and come as they choose,” said Velma George, coordinator for homelessness. “Also we’ve given notice for where all the cooling centers are.”

The City of New Haven has information on cooling centers and beating the heat here.