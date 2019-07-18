× New London woman arrested for allegedly pointing gun at person

NEW LONDON — A New London woman is facing criminal charges after police said she was in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun with 15 rounds of ammunition.

On Wednesday, New London Police Department said around 11:49 a.m., they responded to Bank Street and Shaw Street on a report of a female pointing a gun at someone.

Police said when they arrived, that’s when they came into contact with Sharisol Vincent, 34, who was in possession of the weapon and ammunition.

After taking the weapon away, Vincent was arrested and charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a high capacity magazine and breach of peace.