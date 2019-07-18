× North Haven man arrested for allegedly setting a series of fires

NEW HAVEN — Police said they’ve arrested a man and charged him for allegedly setting a series of fires.

New Haven Police Department said on July 2016, officials investigated two incidents of intentionally set fires.

“The first incident occurred at Taco Bell, 355 Foxon Boulevard, at 5:31 p.m. where a trash container in the men’s restroom was set on fire,” police said in a release. “The second incident, just 9 minutes later at 5:40pm, occurred at The Shell Gas Station, 1179 Townsend Avenue, where again a trash container in the men’s restroom was set on fire.”

Police said shortly after the fires, video surveillance was located and Anthony Laudano, 29, of North Haven, became the wanted suspect.

“On January 29, 2019, North Haven Detectives arrested Anthony Laudano for a series of illegal fires he set in the fall of 2018,” police said. “The arrest by North Haven provided key information to secure arrest warrants for Laudano for the Taco Bell and Shell Gas Station arsons.”

On Wednesday, police said they arrested Laudana for the 2016 arsons.

He is currently is being held on a $300,000 bond.

No other details were released.