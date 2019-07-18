× Plainfield woman busted, police recover over 1,000 bags of fentanyl

POMFRET — A Plainfield woman is facing charges after State Police recovered over one thousand bags of fentanyl during a traffic stop.

According to officials, troopers pulled a rental car pulled over for a motor vehicle violation and became suspicious of narcotics and criminal activity after speaking with the occupants.

40-year-old, Kristy Carpenter was the passenger and confessed to troopers that she did in fact have drugs on her.

Carpenter turned over approximately 1,200 pre-packaged bags for sale. She was arrested and charged with Possession of Narcotics and Possession With Intent to Sale.

Carpenter was placed on $50,000 bond and is set to appear in Danielson Superior Court at the end of the month.