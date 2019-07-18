× Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in New London shooting

NEW LONDON — Police are searching for a suspect they called armed and dangerous, in a shooting Saturday that left a man in critical condition.

Police said at 11:34 am Saturday, New London police were called to a report of a person shot on Walden Avenue. When they arrived, they found a semiconscious gunshot victim on the sidewalk. The adult man was taken to L+M Hospital for medical care where he remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Police have a warrant for Christopher Whitley, 32, of 207 Jefferson Ave., apt. 3, New London, in connection with the shooting.

The warrant charges include: Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Criminal Attempt / Murder, Assault 1st Degree, Criminal Use of a Firearm, Criminal Poss. of a Firearm, Reckless Endangerment 1st.

The warrant has a court set bond of $1,000,000.