What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Regulators: new casino not cheating gamblers out of winnings

Posted 1:05 PM, July 18, 2019, by

BOSTON — Massachusetts gambling regulators say their preliminary investigation shows the new Encore Boston Harbor casino isn’t cheating gamblers out of their winnings as a class action lawsuit alleges.

The state’s Gaming Commission said Thursday that Wynn Resorts appears to be complying with state gambling regulations for blackjack payouts and is not rounding down payouts from slot machines.

But regulators noted the Everett casino’s redemption machines for slot game winnings don’t dispense coins. Gamblers must to go to casino cashiers.

They suggested the casino provide better signage for customers. Casino officials say they’ll consider adding redemption machines that dispense coins, as the state’s other two casinos offer.

Joshua Garick, the lawyer who filed the class action suit Monday in Middlesex County Superior Court, didn’t immediately respond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.