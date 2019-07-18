× Survey: Nearly half of CT residents plan to leave the state

HARTFORD – In a recent survey by InformCT, 47 percent of people who participated in the survey, said they’ll likely would be leaving the state within the next five years.

The survey also showed the decline of people agreeing that “Connecticut is a good place to live and raise a family.”

InformCT is a public-private partnership that provides independent, non-partisan research, analysis, and public outreach to help create fact-based dialogue and action in Connecticut.

“Connecticut residents can best be described as uneasy. They’re feeling better in some ways, but not in others. They have a definite preference of how the state should help fill jobs that may be coming, and their own personal financial situation is looking up,” said Alissa DeJonge, Vice President of Research at the Connecticut Economic Resource Center. “But they’re less sure of the state’s economic prospects and whether they’ll stick around, even as they say the job picture has brightened.”

The survey also found a range of concerns on the minds of state residents:

56% are concerned about being able to afford health insurance (down from 59% a year ago).

33% are concerned about their job or that of their partner/spouse in in jeopardy (virtually unchanged from last quarter and last year). An identical percentage, 33%, is unsure.

49% believe they will not have enough money to retire comfortably (down from 25% in the previous quarter but up from 22% a year ago).

On questions of consumer spending, respondents indicated that in the next six months:

67% said it was likely they’d take a vacation outside of Connecticut, the same percentage as a year ago

38% anticipate making a major consumer expenditure, such as furniture (down 2 percentage points from a year ago)

27% expect to purchase a car (down 3 percentage points from a year ago)

20% anticipate refinancing a home or purchasing a new home (the highest level since 4th quarter, 2016)

The online survey of 505 state residents, conducted in late June 2019, has a margin of error of 4 percent.

You can read more here.