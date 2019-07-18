× The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is now listed on Airbnb

Story by Elizabeth Perkin

Oscar Mayer is listing their iconic Wienermobile on Airbnb for the first time ever.

The hot dog company will be setting up camp in their hometown of Chicago, for a short period of time.

July is national hot dog month, the perfect reason to stay in a hot dog!

Hot dog lovers are able to spend one night in the iconic traveling hot dog. The mobile home can house two guests.

The Airbnb listing has the amenities including “a mini-fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer hot dogs and all the Chicago-style essentials.” The 27 foot-long hot dog on wheels will be sure to satisfy all your hot dog cravings!

Bookings will open July 24 and will continue throughout the day.

It is $136 a night to stay in the iconic Wienermobile.