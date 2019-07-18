What’s on your Summer #CTBucketList?

Tractor-trailer slams into tree, causing it to fall onto Meriden home

Posted 5:55 AM, July 18, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:15AM, July 18, 2019

MERIDEN — Preston Avenue in Meriden will be closed for several hours after a tractor-trailer crashed into a tree which then fell on house early Thursday morning.

According to police, the crash happened just after 4 a.m. and that the truck hit two parked cars, went down an embankment, and hit the tree. The tree then fell into the bedroom of the home.

The house was occupied, but the bedroom was empty, and no injuries were reported.

The truck was carrying mail and was leaking fuel after the crash. DEEP was called to the scene.

Nearby residents reported they thought the noise was thunder.

The crash is under investigation.

