Trailer for ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ released

Paramount Pictures released the trailer for the upcoming sequel to one of the biggest hits of the 1980s, Top Gun.

The film, to be released next year, starts with a fighter at low altitude flying over the desert while someone discusses Tom Cruise’s character’s resume. It’s revealed to be Ed Harris as Maverick’s commanding officer. “You should be at least a three star admiral. Yet here you are. Captain. Why is that?”

Maverick replies, “One of life’s mysteries, sir.”

Val Kilmer is also listed in on IMDB as being in the film. Joseph Kosinski, (Tron Legacy, Oblivion) is the director. The film is scheduled to be released on June 26, 2020.