Trump claims he disavows 'send her back' chant despite remaining silent and starting racist attacks

President Donald Trump claimed Thursday to be unhappy that his rally crowd broke out into chants of “send her back” as he denigrated a Democratic lawmaker.

“I was not happy with it. I disagree with it. But again, I didn’t say that, they did,” Trump said — though he waited 12 seconds as the chant broke out.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump claimed to have attempted to stop the chant on Wednesday night by resuming his speech, though he waited several seconds before speaking as the crowd loudly shouted the three words.

“I felt a little bit badly about it. But I will say this — and I started speak — it started up rather fast,” Trump said.

“It was quite a chant,” Trump said.

Trump told reporters he disagreed with the sentiment expressed by the North Carolina crowd, though it was his own tweet from several days earlier that prompted calls for Rep. Ilhan Omar, along with three other female lawmakers, to leave the country.