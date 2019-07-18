× Watertown teen killed in ATV crash

BETHLEHEM — A teen was killed Wednesday afternoon after an ATV crash in Bethlehem.

According to state police, they were called to a home on Wood Creek Road around 4:40 p.m. The caller reported that there was an unresponsive teen involved in a crash on his property.

When police arrived, they were taken deep into the woods to the scene. There, they found 14-year-old Tyler Palmer, from Watertown. He was still unresponsive and was taken to Waterbury Hospital where he later died.

Police said Palmer and his father were riding on the property, and his father went ahead to work the trail further into the woods. During that time, police said the father and the property owner realized they hadn’t seen Palmer or heard the quad for a little while, and went looking for him.

It was then they found Palmer pinned under the quad and unresponsive.

Police believe, based on the positioning of the quad, that Palmer attempted to jump the quad over a ramp and lost control, causing it to roll on top of him.

Police said Palmer was not wearing a helmet.

DEEP assisted with the crash.